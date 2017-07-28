× Longtime Indians president honored

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Longtime Indianapolis Indians president Max Schumacher will be honored Friday at the stadium he helped build when the International League inducts the 80-plus year old into its Hall of Fame.

Schumacher spent more than five decades with the team and didn’t retire until last year, but his motto of “good clean family entertainment at a good price” helped the franchise become one the standard bearers of minor league baseball.

“I don’t like individual honors,” said Schumacher from his suite at Victory Field. “I usually like to see it go to other individuals, but mostly I enjoy the accolades the team gets. We’ve had a lot of success and have played a lot of great baseball over the years in Indianapolis.”

One of Max’s fondest Indian memories came when the Tribe rallied in game seven of the American Association finals in 1986 to beat the Denver Bears.

“We rallied for four runs off Rob Dibble in the 9th inning to win. Nobody thought we had a chance, especially against him.”

The Indians were named Triple-A baseball team of the 90’s. Schumacher was also recognized by Minor League Baseball as the ‘King of Baseball” in 1997 and the Butler grad was inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

The consistency of success over the years from Bush Stadium grew under Schumacher’s watch when the team built a downtown stadium 21 years ago, still recognized as one of the best minor league ballparks in the country.

Schumacher, whose son Bruce took over as chairman and team president when Max stepped down, will receive his latest honor between games of Friday’s doubleheader with Pawtucket.