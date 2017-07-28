Indiana Pacers reveal new uniform design

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Pacers unveiled their new uniforms Friday night.
“In Indiana, basketball is more than a pastime. It’s part of everything we do. We don’t just “play” basketball. We live it. #WeGrowBasketballHere Introducing the new look of Pacers basketball,” the team said in a tweet.
“It’s a great new look for the new look Pacers,” said Lance Stephenson. “They fit great, they look great. I think fans are really going to like them. I like them so much I’m going to buy my own jersey.”
The Pacers say the new “dimensional farmland” design represents the rising sun shining on Indiana’s farmlands.