Great weather for weekend events

Posted 4:52 pm, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 05:24PM, July 28, 2017

A cold front moved across the state Friday and cooler, drier air will move in behind the front. Skies will clear overnight and sunny skies will prevail this weekend.

We’ll have lower humidity levels and temperatures will remain below average through the final weekend of July.

An extended stretch of sunny, dry weather will be with for most of next week. We’ll have a gradual warm up and highs will be near 90 by mid-week.

Our next best chance for rain does not arrive until Thursday.

We are just a week away from the Indiana State Fair.

We’ll have below average temps this weekend.

With sunny skies, low humidity and no rain – this weekend will be a  Perfect 10!

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

We’ll have a dry Sunday

Warmer air moves in for next week.

We’ll stay dry through Wednesday

The week will end with scattered t-storms.

