Gradual clearing today will lead us into a picture perfect and comfy weekend

Posted 6:03 am, July 28, 2017, by

It was a gray start to our Friday, but it won’t stay cloudy all day. We’ll keep an isolated shower chance through noon and after the lunch hour our sky will gradually clear. By 5pm, expect a partly cloudy sky. We’ll see a late day high of 81 in Indianapolis.  Humidity will gradually lower as we go throughout the day.

If you have outdoor plans this evening it will be dry with our skies continuing to clear. Symphony on the Prairie kicks off at 8pm and temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for that this evening.

The weekend forecast doesn’t get better. We’ll have plentiful sunshine, low humidity and light winds with highs near 80!

This will be the start of a long sunny stretch of weather! We don’t have additional rain chances until late next week.

