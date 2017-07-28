Foodie Spotlight: Red, The Steakhouse

Review by CBS4Indy contributor Dustin Heller

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Put on your Sunday’s best…the column is getting a touch of class this week with a visit to the hottest new steakhouse in downtown Indy, Red, The Steakhouse. Located smack-dab in the heart of downtown at 14 West Maryland Street, the place has the look and feel of something you might find on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. With only three other locations across the country including two in Ohio and one in Miami Beach, the fact that they chose Indianapolis speaks to the allure of our great foodie city. In case you were wondering about the name (like I was), owner Jonathan Gross states: “From the beginning, our focus has been on creating unique experiences around our food – especially steak and wine. The name “Red” is a homage to our passion for red wine and red meat.”

Highlighted by their signature red and black colors, the modern interior décor is very warm and yet sophisticated. The oversized windows allow for just enough sunlight to peek through to really set the mood, and the beautiful glass wine case on the second floor is a showstopper. The exquisite food is prepared by Executive Chef (and 27 year old wunderkind), Torrey Solomon, who might be soft-spoken outside of the kitchen, but is a dynamo within. Speaking of the kitchen, let’s talk about the food…for starters, we had the lemon garlic shrimp which were succulent and bursting with flavor and also Brad’s stuffed hot peppers, banana peppers filled with house made Italian sausage and red sauce. I don’t know Brad, but the man has great taste! On to the salads, where the Red house salad (field greens, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and Red raspberry vinaigrette) was a huge hit and the tomato mozzarella salad was simple, but extremely fresh. Let’s not kid ourselves, the real reason to eat at a fancy steakhouse is, of course…the steak! Red only serves the highest quality certified angus beef prime. The filet mignon was melt-in-your-mouth tender and the 40 day dry-aged rib eye was delectably marbled and both were cooked to perfection. Can’t miss sides include the four cheese macaroni and cheese and the creamed corn with cornbread topping (corn overload!). For dessert, we had the donut holes with the chocolate, caramel, and raspberry dipping sauces. I’m pretty sure the menu was supposed to say donut wholes, instead of holes, as these things were the size of my fist. The perfect ending to a perfect meal.

There is a lot of competition for high-end steakhouses around our great city, and aside from the elegant food, the one thing that really sets Red apart from the others is their people. From the GM, Allison Glantz, all the way down to the wait staff, I couldn’t have been more impressed and left feeling like one of the family. Keep Red in mind for your next special occasion, business outing, or in my case, Wednesday night dinner.

Tell Dustin your thoughts about Black Market. You can follow him on Instagram @eatindywatchindie.