Court docs: Students say Noblesville Schools instructional assistant touched them inappropriately

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A former Noblesville Schools instructional assistant faces battery charges.

“Seven students that came forth in February, another six came forward in March,” said Hamilton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andre Miksha.

Prosecutors say more than half a dozen students at White River Elementary accuse former teaching assistant Ted Weigle of touching them inappropriately. According to court documents, students said Weigle made them uncomfortable.

“Commenting on bras that were visible and even touching a bra strap in the back. Usually, these touches were over the clothes…very rarely was it under the shirt,” said Miksha.

Students told police the incidents took place only when other teachers were not around. Miksha says the students, who are all under 14 years old, reported Weigle after a body safety class. Miksha says body safety classes help kids identify the inappropriate contact.

“Our kids grow up and we always have to make sure our kids understand body safety,” said Miksha.

Officials with Noblesville Schools said when the kids came forward, they called police immediately and conducted an internal investigation. The school system fired Weigle on Feb. 28. Noblesville Schools also released a statement:

“It’s very upsetting to us that someone would violate the trust of our students. We have been cooperating fully with Noblesville Police during their investigation.”

CBS4 reached out to Weigle’s attorney and stopped by his home, but nobody answered. More charges in this case could be filed. Weigle has a court appearance on Aug. 24.