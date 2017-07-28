× Community honors Southport officer fatally shot while responding to crash

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – A memorial for Lt. Aaron Allan is growing outside the Southport Police Department as community members lay flowers, cards, and stuffed animals on his cruiser.

Allan was a husband and father to two children, and he had nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn says Allan always wanted to be a police officer, and he took his job to heart.

More people stopping by @SouthportPD to pay respects to Lt. Aaron Allan, who was killed in the line of duty. His cruiser is parked here. pic.twitter.com/7qPSCfsmmr — Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) July 28, 2017

He was awarded the officer of the year distinction in 2015 when he was a reserve officer with the Southport Police Dept. He also previously worked for the Franklin Township School police until January of this year. That’s when he became the Southport Police Department’s first full time officer.

He was known for going beyond his job duties, like helping families at Christmas, and in the community whether he was on or off the clock.

“He actually had a nickname, teddy bear, and that’s because he tried to act real macho but as soon as someone needed help he was one of the first guys there. He got nicknamed that, he didn’t always like that nickname, but it fit him that was who he really was,” said Vaughn.

Yesterday was the first day of school for Allan’s son, and he was seen walking the young boy to his bus stop.

Today, people who don’t even know Allan are showing up at the cruiser to thank him and pray for him.

“We have to have law, we have to have order, and this guy was going to help save, rescue the person in the car and lost his life for it. It’s… you can’t just… it’s just crazy,” said Angie Miller, a nearby resident who visited Allan’s cruiser to pay him respect.

Allan was one of two full time officers working for Southport, the rest are volunteers. The sheriff’s office says they will help cover Southport for the next 48 hours, possibly longer if needed.