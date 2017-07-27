LIVE STREAM: Pastors, concerned citizens attend peace rally in Indy

Police investigate fatal accident on northeast side of Indianapolis

Posted 8:02 am, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 08:17AM, July 27, 2017

Photo from scene on July 27, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s northeast side.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road between 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard.

Police say one person died after the vehicle that person was driving left the roadway.

We are waiting for more information, and we will update this story when more info becomes available.

