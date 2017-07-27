× Police investigate fatal accident on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s northeast side.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road between 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard.

Police say one person died after the vehicle that person was driving left the roadway.

We are waiting for more information, and we will update this story when more info becomes available.