Police arrest escaped Indiana inmate after reports of naked man in cornfield

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. – A Fayette County prisoner accused of walking away from a work release program last month is back behind bars.

Police located Patrick E. Allen, 39, of Connersville, on Wednesday in a cornfield in the 6700 block of West County Road 50 North.

Fayette County deputies responded to the area after they received numerous complaints about a naked man hanging out in the cornfield, knocking on people’s doors and attempting to get rides.

Police asked Allen why he was naked in the cornfield, and he told them he had been “partying.”

Allen is currently at the Fayette County Jail, being held with no bond.

A stolen truck from Indianapolis was also recovered in the area. Additionally, police are looking into a few reports of vandalism and attempted break-ins in the area.