Photo shows elderly man spoon-feeding wife ice cream in ‘beautiful display of love’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – This display of undying devotion will surely melt your heart.

Brent Kelley, of Nashville, Tennessee, took his kids to the pool on Tuesday, and they stopped at Sonic for ice cream on the way home.

He noticed an elderly man sitting in the open doorway of his car, and that’s when he realized the man was spoon-feeding his wife ice cream.

Kelley said it was a beautiful display of love. He posted the photo on his Facebook page on Tuesday, and it has hundreds of shares and thousands of likes.