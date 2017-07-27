Muncie Animal Care and Services offering discounts as pets pack shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – After a huge adoption blitz last month, Muncie Animal Care and Services is packed again.

"We are extremely full of stray animals, from cats and dogs, kittens, puppies. We even have two rabbits," said Lindsey Whitesel, Cat Technician.

Last month, an adoption promotion with deep discounts helped them clear up some much needed space. But just like that, they're bursting at the seams again.

"Our capacity on cats is usually around 200 to 250 we are probably about 200 right now and then dogs is about 80 and we're probably at about that, I know the stray side is completely full," Whitesel said.

The team has had to get creative with housing the animals. They've set up cages in their stock food rooms. They're also running out of cages.

In addition to stray animals, they say a lot of people have been surrendering their pets. In total, they've taken in about 400 animals this month.

"It causes a lot of stress on us trying to clean, feed, keep up with everything. It's just vaccinations you know vet bills that causes a lot of stress on us," Whitesel said.

And if you're an animal lover with some free time on your hands, they could really use your help.

"We need a lot of volunteers that can help clean cat cages and dog cages. Donations of kitten food, you know blankets bowls, cleaning supplies. Anything you can think of we will us," Whitesel said.

And if you're considering adding a furry loved one to your family, workers say now is the perfect time.

"If you're thinking about adopting just come in and check them out and see. You may fall in love. Just give them a chance they deserve it."

In another effort to encourage people to adopt, the shelter is running a special, including dogs and cats for $10 and kittens for $35. To learn more about how to adopt click here.