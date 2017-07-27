Man tells officers he was high on meth when he led Shelby County deputies on chase

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – The man at the center of a officer-involved shooting is facing criminal charges.

Jordan Smith, 26, is facing a long list of criminal charges after officials say he led Shelby County sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase in a stolen car.

“Criminal recklessness charges stem from the allegations that he drove towards the deputies and he stopped when they started shooting,” said Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen. “According to him, he was extremely high at the time of the arrest.”

Smith was later shot by deputies after officials say he drove towards those officers at high speeds.

“They thought he was going to hit one of those deputies or that vehicle. That was why they started shooting and why he stopped backing up towards them,” said Prosecutor Landwerlen.

Officials say Smith admitted to fleeing from police, taking drugs and attempting to drive away from officers when they cornered him.

“Mr. Smith indicated that he apologized for his actions that night, that he understood why the officers did shoot him,” said Prosecutor Landwerlen.

This is not the first time officials say Smith has fled from police. Back in 2014, police say Smith tried to set his girlfriend’s car on fire. According to police, he then led IMPD officers on a chase and later crashed. Investigators tell us his previous record will be a factor in this current investigation.

“The question is ‘Was it reasonable to use deadly force at that point under the law?’” said Prosecutor Landwerlen. “’Was it reasonable to believe that your life or someone else life was in danger?’”

ISP is still reviewing the officer-involved shooting. Investigators say more charges could be filed.