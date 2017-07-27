× It will be a gray and wet Thursday, but after today we are looking forward to a long sunny stretch

It is going to be a gray Thursday, but not a complete wash out. We’ll have occasional showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep the chance for rain all day, but it will be hit or miss with an occasional heavy downpour or gusty thunderstorm. Our severe weather threat is LOW today, with high temperatures near 80.

There will be a large spread in rain totals through tonight. There will be some spots that see 1-2″. That will be very localized. Areas that just see a light shower may see less than 0.25″. Rain will be hit or miss today, but we’ll all see plenty of clouds.

Temperatures will remain very comfortable through the weekend with highs near 80 and lowering humidity.

The weekend forecast doesn’t get much better! We’ll see full sunshine, low humidity and highs near 80.

We’ll keep the sunshine rolling into next week!