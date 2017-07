INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett will join United States Attorney Josh Minkler and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach to announce Indianapolis’ participation in the National Public Safety Partnership and identify local outcomes.

The purpose of the partnership is to build on national best practices to develop innovative local strategies, allowing IMPD to better utilize data-driven decision making and curb violent crime.

Officials are making the announcement around 11:15 a.m.