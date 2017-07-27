Indiana State Fair won’t operate Fire Ball ride after Ohio malfunction

Posted 11:52 am, July 27, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:54AM, July 27, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After one person was killed and several more were injured Wednesday during a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair, Indiana State Fair officials announced the ride will not be here this year.

Tragedy struck around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at the popular fair in Columbus. The Fire Ball, which consists of at least six rows of seats that spin around 40 feet above the ground as the entire structure moves like a pendulum, broke apart while it was in motion.

One person was killed and seven others were injured, two of whom are in critical condition. The Ohio State Fair is expected to reopen Thursday, but the rides will remain closed.

In light of the tragic incident, the Indiana State Fair announced they will not operate the  same ride next month.

The Indiana State Fair said it will operate 53 other rides as normal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s