Indiana officials, amusement ride providers hammer down on safety as state fair approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind --The people responsible for the safety of the rides at next week’s Indiana State fair are working to assure the public that there is no need for concern.

On the heels of a deadly incident at the Ohio State Fair in which one person was killed and several were injured, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the agency in charge of inspecting amusement rides, says they want to assure the public that they’re doubling down on safety.

“Our ride inspectors will actually go over each seating area of the ride, each cart of the ride. They make sure that the restraints are in good shape they make sure there’s no wear that will affect the operation or safety of the ride. And they’re looking for safety components to bring it into code,” John Erickson said.

According to Erickson, more than a dozen ride inspectors will examine each ride at the fair beginning next Thursday. And at least one inspector will be on fair grounds at all times enforcing regulations set by the state.

The IDHS, the Indiana State Fair, North American Midway Entertainment, (the company that provides rides for the fair) and the manufacturer of the Fire Ball ride involved in the Ohio incident, all issued statements shutting down the ride’s operation.

KMG, the European manufacturer of the Fire Ball statement read in part: “Our deepest sympathies go out to all who were involved or affected by this tragic accident…..Until further details are known operators of the Fireball/Afterburner (FRB24) and Move-it (MVT24.MVT32) type amusement rides are instructed to cease operation of the ride until further notice.”

Amy Girton, the director of communications for North American Midway Entertainment says the decision the decision from all parties was strictly precautionary.

“We have not had incident with our fireball ride, but our number one priority is the safety and we felt as a precautionary measure shut the rides down,” she said.

This year’s Indiana State Fair will feature more than 50 rides. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says if anyone has serious concerns about any of them the can contact their hotline at 1-888-203-5020 or email rides@dhs.in.gov.