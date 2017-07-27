× Indiana nonprofit organizations receive $4.9 million grant to protect, restore White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nine Indiana nonprofit organizations received a grant worth $4.9 million to collaborate on a multi-year initiative to protect and restore the White River.

The Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust made the announcement on Thursday morning.

The groups will work to improve water quality, increase public access, foster greater understanding and appreciation of the river, and provide benefits to the communities and wildlife that depend on the river.

The group of organizations working to improve the White River will be collectively called the Partners for the White River.

“The value of a clean and protected White River to our communities, wildlife and economy cannot be overstated,” said Kent Agness, trustee, Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. “The work to be accomplished through the Partners for the White River will significantly improve water quality, while allowing more people to enjoy the river and become involved in protecting it for the communities and wildlife who depend upon it.”

The White River is 362 miles long, and it provides drinking water to 2 million people.

The initial organizations comprising the Partners for the White River are Central Indiana Land Trust, Inc., The daVinci Pursuit, Friends of the White River, the Hoosier Environmental Council, Indiana Wildlife Federation, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Reconnecting to Our Waterways, The Nature Conservancy, White River Alliance and the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.