IMPD investigating triple shooting on city’ north side

Posted 11:40 pm, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48PM, July 27, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a triple shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 38th St. and Kessler Blvd. shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police confirm that one person is in critical condition as a result of the incident.

IMPD also says one person has been shot in the eye and one suffered a graze wound.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s