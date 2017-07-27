× IMPD investigates shooting on city’s north side, 3 men injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a triple shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 38th Street and Kessler Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a group of men were traveling northbound on Kessler preparing to turn onto I-65 southbound when shots were fired at their vehicle.

All three people in the car were hit. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, and he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A second person suffered a graze wound to the forehead and eye injury possibly from a shattered window.

Lastly, a third man suffered a graze wound to the butt, but he refused treatment.

It is unclear at this time what spurred the shooting. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

