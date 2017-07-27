LIVE STREAM: Pastors, concerned citizens attend peace rally in Indy

Doctor fatally shot outside northern Indiana medical center

Posted 7:02 am, July 27, 2017

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Police say a man has shot and killed a doctor outside a northern Indiana medical center and the suspect committed suicide after fleeing the scene.

Commander Tim Corbett of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says Dr. Todd Graham was shot about 1 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot outside the St. Joseph Rehabilitation Institute in Mishawaka

Corbett says the suspect was found dead a few hours later elsewhere in Mishawaka. He didn’t identify the man.

He says Graham and the suspect had a disagreement earlier Wednesday. He did not disclose the nature of the disagreement.

Corbett says, “This was a targeted event with a specific victim in mind.”

After the shooting, the medical center was placed on lockdown for about four hours.

