LIVE STREAM: Pastors, concerned citizens attend peace rally in Indy

Body of sailor killed in military plane crash returning to Indiana

Posted 5:25 am, July 27, 2017, by

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — The body of a Navy sailor who was among 16 service members killed in a plane crash is returning to Indiana for funeral services.

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey, 30, died July 10 along with 15 Marines when their military refueling plane crashed in Mississippi.

His body is scheduled to arrive Thursday at Indianapolis International Airport around 5:45 p.m. with plans for people to line the procession starting at 7 p.m. A military funeral procession will then start at the Knightstown exit and travel through Lohrey’s hometown of Middletown before arriving at a New Castle funeral home.

Funeral services are set for Monday, July 31 at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene.

Lohrey was a football star and graduated from Shenandoah High School in 2005.

Lohrey’s grandmother says she and her family remain stunned by the sailor’s death, which came just over a month after the father of two got married.

“[He was] loved by all that knew him,” said Lohrey’s uncle. “He will be truly missed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s