× “Zero Tolerance” message for violent offenders after funeral shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—A community event Wednesday evening aims to address a growing push for violence prevention in parts of Indianapolis.

“The community feels that the violence needs to be addressed from a multifaceted perspective which includes, a commitment of resources, greater diversity, and a greater working together among numerous entities,” said Rev. David Greene, Senior Pastor at Purpose of Life Ministries.

Greene, along with City County Councilman Rev. Stephen Clay, and the Baptist Minister’s Alliance will hold a prayer service of sorts Wednesday night at Sutherland Park Cemetery.

The event welcomes community and clergy members of all denominations to pray and demonstrate that there will be a “zero tolerance” for violent behavior.

Many people in the community are still reacting to a violent ambush of a funeral procession on the northeast side of the city.

Three people were shot on July 20th, as a funeral procession for Jasmine Moore, 28, was gunned down as it approached Sutherland Park Cemetery. Police believe the intended target was suspected gang leader Richard Grundy III, who was one of the three victims of Thursday’s attack.

Greene says Indianapolis Metro Police Department is invited to attend the prayer service, and organizers anticipate several hundred people in attendance. A statement of purpose and prayers will be offered to start the evening off a united front against persistent violence in many communities.

The prayer service starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. at Sutherland Park Cemetery on the northeast side of Indianapolis.