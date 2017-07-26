× West Lafayette P.D. announce passing of K9 partner ‘Rico’

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The West Lafayette Police Department has a heavy heart following the sudden passing of their former K9 partner, “Rico.”

The dog unexpectedly had to be euthanized on Wednesday due to a medical condition. The department’s sympathy goes our to his handler, Sergeant Michael Brewer, who was Rico’s partner from 2009 to 2015.

His brief retirement was spent at home with Brewer.

Rico performed many heroic acts over the years, but his best might have been right before he retired.

In July 2015, while camping with Brewer, Rico awoke the officer to a fire in a neighbor’s garage. His act helped save the neighbor’s home and possibly their lives.

The department says that he will be deeply missed.