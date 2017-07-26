Teen killed, two others injured in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.– Officials say one teen was killed and two others were injured after a crash involving a truck and farm equipment.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at 900 North and 750 East in Hancock County.

The coroner identified the teen who was killed as Riley Settergren, who was preparing for his senior year this fall at Eastern Hancock High School. The other two injured in the crash are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Eastern Hancock Schools issued this statement:

“We have been notified that some of our students were involved in a serious automobile accident this afternoon. Riley Settergren was fatally injured. Two other students were taken to Methodist Hospital but are not believed to have life-threatening injuries. We are opening school facilities now for anyone who wishes to be here and have brought in extra counselors to help. Please enter the building at the Varsity Locker Room doors. We will keep you informed when there is more to share.”

