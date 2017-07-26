LIVE STREAM: Pastors, concerned citizens attend peace rally in Indy

Teen dead, seven injured after “The Fireball” malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

Posted 9:08 pm, July 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:29PM, July 26, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio. – One person is dead and seven others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair tonight after a ride malfunctioned.

It happened after 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The “Fireball” ride malfunctioned as people were riding it, according to 10TV. One of the seats reportedly flew off as it was operating.

Gov. Kasich released the following statement, “I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

The Ohio State Fair runs through August 6.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s