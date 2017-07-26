× Teen dead, seven injured after “The Fireball” malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio. – One person is dead and seven others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair tonight after a ride malfunctioned.

It happened after 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The “Fireball” ride malfunctioned as people were riding it, according to 10TV. One of the seats reportedly flew off as it was operating.

Gov. Kasich released the following statement, “I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

The Ohio State Fair runs through August 6.

