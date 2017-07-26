× Republican Rep. Luke Messer announces run for US Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN 06) officially announced Wednesday he is running for Senate.

Messer made the announcement on Twitter just before noon. He will go up against Democrat Joe Donnelly in 2018.

We're in!! See you at the picnic on August 12th. https://t.co/nmj6LhyMGh pic.twitter.com/QFVfSG5kVK — Luke Messer (@LukeMesserIN) July 26, 2017

Donnelly is considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2018, according to the Associated Press. Republicans have signaled they will spend considerable sums to retake the seat previously held by former Sen. Dick Lugar.

But already the GOP primary is looking like it could be brutal. Messer and fellow Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN 04) have traded insults for weeks.

Rokita has yet to formally announce his candidacy but has hired key campaign staffers for an expected Senate bid.

Sen. Donnelly’s campaign manager Peter Hanscom issued this statement:

“Joe Donnelly has been an independent voice for Indiana in the U.S. Senate. Hoosiers know that Joe will always put them first—not party bosses, corporate lobbyists, or special interests in Washington. Ranked by the Lugar Center as the second-most bipartisan member in Congress, Joe’s no stranger to rolling up his sleeves and reaching across the aisle to get things done to keep good-paying jobs in Indiana, protect our servicemembers and veterans, and combat the opioid epidemic ravaging our state. Despite Congressman Messer’s entry into the Republican primary, there’s still only one person on next year’s Senate ballot who is deeply connected to the Hoosier electorate and has a proven track record of working across party lines to deliver for Hoosiers, and it’s Joe Donnelly.”

Indiana Democratic Party Senior Media Strategist Will Baskin-Gerwitz issued the following statement: