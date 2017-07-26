Rep. Steve Scalise discharged from hospital after congressional baseball practice shooting

Posted 12:51 pm, July 26, 2017, by

WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve Scalise has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday, six weeks after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice.

Steve Scalise (R-LA) (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

He has made “excellent progress in his recovery” and is in “good spirits,” according to the statement. He will now begin a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation.

Scalise, the Republican House majority whip who represents Louisiana, was critically injured when a gunman opened fire on the GOP baseball team as they were practicing for a charity game on June 14. Scalise was previously released from the hospital at the end of June but was re-admitted in early July over concerns of a new infection.

“The whip has an intensive period of inpatient rehabilitation ahead of him, but he’s very glad to be in this new stage of the process and is very focused on his continued healing and recovery,” Chris Bond, a spokesman for Scalise, said in a statement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s