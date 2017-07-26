× Purdue research camp shut down after allegations of criminal activity

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University shut down a summer camp for children after allegations of sexual assault, voyeurism, and child pornography, The Exponent reports.

Purdue received an $8.8 million grant to host a program called Camp DASH in which they studied the effects of sodium on cholesterol and blood pressure in adolescents ages 11 to 15.

Each of the participants in the program made $750.

But the camp ended abruptly last Friday after a series of violent and inappropriate behavior.

Camp counselors told The Exponent they had to separate some of the children because they were beating one another, and one of the campers made threats involving a gun.

They say the last straw was when a camper took a nude video of another camper and sent it to others.

The school believes the most serious crimes trace back to one girl in the camp.

Purdue officials and police are investigating the allegations, and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor is looking into pressing charges.

Purdue released the following statement to The Exponent: