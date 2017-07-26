× Police: Investigation leads to arrest of 44-year-old Whitley County man for child pornography

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. – Police have arrested a 44-year-old Whitley County man after nearly a four month investigation into allegations regarding various crimes against children.

Police arrested Chistopher Davidsen after they say an undercover investigation online uncovered a large cache of child pornography on Tuesday.

A search warrant was served at his rural Columbia City residence and forensic investigators say they were able to identify more than 150 images and more than two dozen videos of alleged child pornography on Davidsen’s electronic devices.

The investigation was reportedly initiated in late March as a result of multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was arrested without incident and has been preliminary charged with possession of child pornography and child exploitation, both felonies.

Authorities encourage the public to report information regarding possible child exploitation to their local law enforcement agency or to the nearest State Police Post.