Neighborhood calling for change after being caught in funeral shooting crossfire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A neighborhood caught in the crossfire is still on edge. Last week, gunfire erupted outside of a Sutherland Cemetery during a funeral procession. Three people were hurt during the shooting, including an innocent neighbor.

Notorious gang leader, Richard Grundy III was also injured during the shooting. Police believe Grundy III was the intended target.

“All hell broke loose, bullets flying everywhere,” explains a victim’s brother. The brother asked CBS 4 not to show his face or give his name because of the possible dangerous gang ties. The man told us he yelled for his 62-year-old sister to get down but it was too late, she had already been hit in the leg.

“It entered her legs. It went in her left leg, out the left leg, through the right leg, and out the right leg,” explains the victim’s brother.

The woman was just standing in the front yard of a neighbor’s home when she was shot. A bullet hole is still visible in the neighbor’s window.

“She could’ve been dead. I could’ve been. I was just steps behind her. Bullets were flying, shells were hitting the ground,” explains the victim’s brother.

Even two blocks away from the cemetery proved to be still too close of a call. Barbara Robinson’s young son was one of the many children put in danger that day.

“They were outside playing and basically the babysitter had to make them get down and hit the ground,” explains Barbara Robinson, a neighbor.

Neighbors are still scared and mad, but they’re relieved to see a response. Community leaders, church leaders, and citizens held a peace rally in order to take a stance against the violence.

“Please clean it up, just clean it up. Make our streets safe again,” explains Robinson.

IMPD investigators have identified vehicles that may have been involved in the shooting. Detectives are still asking anyone with information to come forward.