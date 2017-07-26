Man found guilty for murder following September east side homicide

LIVE STREAM: Pastors, concerned citizens attend peace rally in Indy

Posted 8:22 pm, July 26, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found guilty of murder on Thursday after a September 2016 homicide on the east side.

Robert Drake was found guilty on counts of murder and burglary at the Marion County Courthouse.

At around 9 p.m. on the night of Sept. 6, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Kealing Avenue in response to a shooting where a man was found dead.

Witnesses told police that Drake shot the man and left in a four-door silver vehicle.

Drake’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept.  8.

