× IPL warns customers about bill payment scams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Power and Light Company (IPL) is warning customers about payment scams.

The company says it has received many reports about the scams. According to the reports, someone calls the customer claiming to represent IPL and indicates their electric services will be shut off if they don’t provide payment information immediately.

IPL wants customers to know their company does operate in this way. They provided the following reminders:

IPL does not require nor recommend a specific payment method or type. They offer a variety of payment options. Payment and billing options can be found online.

If IPL does call a customer, a representative will have specific and accurate information related to the customer’s billing account.

IPL also reminds customers to not provide personal information or comply with requests for payment unless they are confident with whom they are speaking to. Customers are asked to notify IPL if they receive a call and are unsure that the caller is truly an IPL employee. Residential customers can call 317-261-8222 and business customers can call 317-261-8444.

IPL suggests if you’ve been impacted by a scam, call your local police department’s non-emergency number to report it.