Client who recovered money from attorney: ‘I feel good’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A month after CBS4 Problem Solvers talked to a client about his experience with a local attorney, he has his money back.

Jeff Sultzer said he hired the attorney, David Bacon, to file paperwork for him in a child support case. Nearly a year later, Sultzer said he learned that Bacon had never filed anything, despite being paid $500.

"I just thought I was going to lose the money, to be honest, I thought I was going to lose it," Sultzer said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers contacted Bacon to see what was happening, and the attorney said he had been battling health issues that made it difficult for him to practice law.

"I did not apparently have the ability to represent my clients as well as I want to so yeah, I don’t have any problem paying him back at all," Bacon said over the phone.

After our call, Bacon contacted Sultzer and the two worked out a payment plan.

Sultzer said that as of mid-July, Bacon made good on his promise and paid back the entire amount he owed him.

"You came in and took care of it, so I feel good. I do feel good," Sultzer said.

Sultzer told CBS4 Problem Solvers that he doesn't harbor any hard feelings, but he did learn a lesson, and said he would do things differently next time.

"The lesson I learned from it is to do some more research before you hire people," Sultzer said. "The fact that it got handled in a professional manner, I'm good with that."

