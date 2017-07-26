× Butler mens basketball team to travel to Spain in August for basketball tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Butler head coach LaVall Jordan will get an early preview of the 2017-18 basketball team when he takes them to Spain for a 10-day summer basketball tour. The Bulldogs, who will depart Indianapolis August 2, will visit six cities and play four games on the foreign trip.

“This trip will be a tremendous learning opportunity for our team. We are thankful that through basketball our young men will get to travel overseas and learn a different culture, something they may not do otherwise,” said Jordan, who was hired as the head coach at his alma mater on June 12. “We will also learn more about each other. The time we are able to spend together in this setting will create even stronger bonds off the court. On the court, this is a chance to compete, connect and continue to build toward the upcoming season.”

The Bulldogs will begin the trip in Madrid, where they will play the Madrid All-Stars Friday, August 4. The team will then sight-see in Toledo on August 5 and then proceed to Albacete, where they will face off against the Albacete Basketball Club Sunday, August 6.

The team will then spend August 7-8 in Valencia, playing the Valencia All-Stars Tuesday, August 8 then they will make a quick stop in Cambrils on their way to Barcelona, where the Bulldogs will spend three days.

Butler will take on the Catalan All-Stars on Thursday, August 10, just outside Barcelona. After another day in Barcelona, the Bulldogs will then return back home on Saturday, August 12.