Bangkok Kitchen Thai Restaurant brings a high end ambiance, fresh traditional cuisine to Avon

AVON, Ind. — Chandeliers, 5-star service, and high-end décor aren’t what you typically expect from a Thai café. But Bangkok Kitchen Thai Restaurant located in Avon at 9269 E US-36 is far from being considered an understated café. Here, local Yelpers give high marks for customer service, delicious traditional Thai cuisine, and most importantly— fresh ingredients.

The ambiance is the first thing many guests notice when stepping inside Bangkok Kitchen.

“The feeling that you get when you walk in. The chandeliers overhead, the lighting on the bar, it really has that swanky, you know, kicking it up a notch from what you see at other Thai restaurants,” says Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

Owner Saowalux Fary grew up in a large family and says her mother was a great cook. So, it was only natural for her to bring what she learned here to Avon. But of all the secrets her mom taught her, she says there is one that is most important.

“When you use fresh ingredients, your food is better, you know. That’s my secret,” Fary says.

Here, everything is made from scratch using fresh ingredients and the menu is diverse. Yelp reviewers just can’t get enough of the pad Thai, drunken noodles, Hawaiian fried rice served on half a pineapple, mango curry, and for the adventurous—volcano chicken.

“We serve it in a hot plate. When you pour the sauce on the chicken… there’s smoke like a volcano and people love that. And the sauce is very delicious,” says Fary.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: The décor here is swankier than typical Thai cafes and restaurants. It’s a great spot for a night out!

Whether you're new to Thai food, or feeling adventurous, ask your server for menu and drink suggestions and feel free to let them know how spicy or non-spicy you prefer your dish.

Bangkok Thai Kitchen Restaurant serves lunch and dinner with specials during both meals. For example, their $7.99 lunch special includes both a soup and entrée.

Bangkok Thai Kitchen Restaurant not only has a full menu but also a martini bar with several wine and cocktail offerings.

Like other fine restaurants, the staff at Bangkok Kitchen is well trained in helping you pair the perfect wine with your meal.

“We have to think about what kind of wine goes with this kind of dish. Like pad Thai noodles go with some wine like white wine like Sauvignon blanc,” Fary explains.

You could also go for a truly authentic option with the lychee martini, made using the classic fruit brought over from Thailand.

If you’re indecisive, Smith suggests just asking your server.

“If you’re not into spice, they can help lead you in the right direction of what dishes don’t have as much spice. And then for those of us who do like a little kick, you can go full on with the spice. They offer both options,” she says.

You can check out Bangkok Kitchen Thai Restaurant on Yelp or on their website for more information. You can also connect with them on Facebook.

