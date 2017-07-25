× Today will be gorgeous, however higher humidity returns Wednesday and storms arrive on Thursday

Today is going to be absolutely GORGEOUS! We’ll have low humidity, abundant sunshine and light winds across central Indiana through this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s with no rain in the forecast.

Due to the increased sunshine today, the UV index will be HIGH at a 7. This means burn time without sunscreen is 20 minutes.

The heat and humidity make a comeback on Wednesday. Tomorrow will be the hottest and most humid day of the week! Highs near 90, but heat indices will be in the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances go up on Thursday and some could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Thursday will be the most active day of the week and a day you’ll need to be “Weather Aware”.

The good news is that these storms will wipe the increased humidity that we see on Wednesday out of the air and it will pave the way for a spectacular weekend.