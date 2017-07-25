× Teens arrested in connection with 13 robberies, federal charges possible

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested two Indianapolis teens in connection with a string of more than a dozen robberies.

Just before 11 a.m. on July 20, officers were called to the 2900 block of Madison Avenue on a report of a suspicious person outside a business. The caller said two people were wearing masks. The suspects were not on scene when the officers arrived.

They searched around the area and found two people matching the provided description. Police detained them and conducted a pat down. A small-caliber gun was seized and officers say they found evidence from prior robbers in a book bag.

Police have been investigating several robberies involving suspects wearing similar clothing and using a gun that matched the one recovered in this investigation. After conducting interviews and searching one of the suspect’s residence, police say they found more evidence from an alleged robbery.

Dujuan Love, 17, and Auntez Dupree, 17, were arrested. Both juveniles were charged as adults. Love faces preliminary charges of robbery and kidnapping. Dupree was preliminarily charged with two counts of robbery, kidnapping, attempted robbery and carrying a handgun without a license.

Police say the U.S. Attorney’s office is considering federal charges.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) believe Dupree and Love were involved in the following robberies: