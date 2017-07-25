× Indianapolis teen accused of killing 3 men at north side apartment set to appear in court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis teen accused of killing three men at a north side apartment complex earlier this month is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

We hope to learn what charges the 15-year-old faces and if he will be tried as an adult. Police have not released his name yet because he is a juvenile.

The investigation began when police were dispatched to Somerset Lake apartments for reports of a shooting on July 16.

IMPD said they found three unresponsive males when they arrived. Dominique Miller, 25, Jordan Wright, 25, and Justin Crowder, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say just a couple hours after the deadly shooting, the teen suspect showed up to Methodist hospital with a gunshot wound. It didn’t take detectives long to connect the two cases, and he was arrested two days later.

Police believe this shooting may have been a drug-related robbery, and they are continuing to search for one or two other suspects who may have also been involved in the murders.