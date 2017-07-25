State troopers seeking help in finding police impersonator in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – State troopers are searching for a police impersonator in Monroe County.

The male suspect reportedly stopped a victim’s car on Arlington Road at State Road 46 near Ellettsville around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim told officers that the suspect hurried back to his car and fled westbound on State Road 46 after he said he was calling the local Indiana State Police post.

Officers say the impersonator was driving a black Ford Mustang with a “thin blue line” vanity plate on the front bumper. Police say the vehicle was equipped with red and blue lights on its grill.

The victim told police that the suspect was “dark complected,” around 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a black polo shirt with what appeared to be a plastic pin on a gold colored badge, identifying himself as a state trooper.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or incident is asked to contact ISP Bloomington at (812) 332-4411.

