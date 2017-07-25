Retired deputy helps track down Dollar General robbery suspects on Indy’s southwest side

Posted 6:13 am, July 25, 2017, by

Photo from scene at Dollar General on July 25, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two robbery suspects are in custody thanks to a retired sheriff’s deputy who was in the right place at the right time.

IMPD says two people robbed the Dollar General near Kentucky Avenue and Mann Road just before midnight. The suspects also attempted to rob a person who pulled-up to the store outside.

A retired sheriff’s deputy was next to the store at the time of the robbery, and he saw the suspects flee the scene.

The retried deputy started following the suspects in his car and called 911.  The suspects fired shots at the retired deputy, and another witness came forward to help track the suspects and their car.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and apprehended both suspects with the help of K9.

Both suspects are in custody and facing robbery charges.

No one was injured.

