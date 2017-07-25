× Police investigate shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Police at the scene were called to the 3800 block of North Richardt Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot through a door in the back. He was awake and breathing when medics arrived, and he was transported to the hospital.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Police tell us there were a couple of children inside the home sleeping when it occurred.

We will continue to update this story when more information is made available. Police have not released a suspect description at this time.