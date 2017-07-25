× Police arrest man accused of shooting Indianapolis teen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teenager back in May.

Jawon Betts is charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Officer Bull was flagged down by a McDonald’s employee on May 31, 2017 around 3 p.m. in regards to a person shot in a car.

Officer Bull found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound, and he used his combat medic experience to render first aid, which most likely saved the boy’s life.

After interviewing the victim and witnesses, investigators identified Betts as the suspect.

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest through the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

Officers observed Betts in the 3600 block of North Temple Avenue on July 17, 2017. After a short foot pursuit, they apprehended him in the 3600 block of North Rural Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). All tips given via Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous.