Owen County Sheriff’s Department searching for wanted sex offender

Posted 6:55 pm, July 25, 2017, by

Meredith Esmond Brewer Jr.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Owen County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a wanted sex offender.

Authorities say Meredith Esmond Brewer Jr. is facing two charges of failing to registers as a sex or violent offender, which are level 6 felonies.

If you see Brewer, deputies advise not to approach. Contact your local law enforcement agency or 911.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 812-829-4874.

