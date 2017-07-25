Indiana DNR officials warn public about blue-green algae in lakes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Watch out for blue-green algae if you’re going to the lake this summer.

The Department of Natural Resources says nine Indiana parks have high levels of blue-green algae right now.

They say algae is common, but blue-green algae can be dangerous. It can cause adverse health effects like stomach pain, vomiting, and rapid heartbeat.

The following lakes are affected by the advisory:

Mississinewa Lake – Miami SRA

Salamonie Lake – Lost Bridge West SRA

Sand Lake – Chain O’Lakes State Park

Hardy Lake – Hardy Lake State Recreation Area

Worster Lake – Potato Creek State Park

Whitewater Lake – Whitewater Memorial State Park

Brookville Lake – Quakertown State Recreation Area

Brookville Lake – Mounds State Recreation Area

Cecil M. Harden Lake – Raccoon Lake State Recreation Area

DNR officials say the public can help stop the spread of blue-green algae by avoiding the use of fertilizers with phosphorous.