IMPD investigates home invasion, stabbing on city’s near northeast side

Posted 5:33 am, July 25, 2017, by , Updated at 06:16AM, July 25, 2017

Photo from scene in 2100 block of East 34th Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a violent home invasion on the city’s near northeast side.

According to police, a robber entered a home in the 2100 block of East 34th Street sometime around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect stabbed a man in the leg in what police initially called a residential robbery.

The man was in serious but stable condition, and police tell us he was alert and speaking with medics when they arrived

There were several other people in the home at the time of the stabbing, but no one else was injured.

Police are calling this a residential robbery, but it is unclear at this time whether anything was taken.

IMPD has not released a description of the suspect at this time. We will update this story when more information is made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s