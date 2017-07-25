IFD rescues brothers, dog in apartment fire on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -Residents at one building of the Farmington Lake Apartments just west of Franklin Road were awaken to firefighters putting out a hallway fire on the third floor of their unit early Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, a call to IFD was reported just before 3:00 a.m. when a fire was discovered in the hallway of the third floor unit.

Smoke was thick enough from the fire in the hallway that firefighters had to rescue two brothers and a dog from a ladder outside of their apartment unit.

Only one unit sustained serious damage and displaced two people and their pet.

Damage has been listed around $5,000 as the investigation continues.