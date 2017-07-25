× Heavy rain is on the way for Wednesday night into Thursday

An approaching storm system will give us a chance for isolated t-storms late Wednesday night.

We’ll have a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday as a cold front pushes this way. Strong storms will bring 1-2″ of rain and flash flooding will develop Thursday afternoon and evening.

The rain will come to an end Friday morning and cooler air will move in behind the cold front.

Sunny skies will return late Friday and temperatures will remain below average through the final weekend of July.

We’ll have another cool night of weather.

Humiditiy will rise late Wednesday.

