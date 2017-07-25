Former Muncie building commissioner faces more criminal charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A former building commissioner in Muncie is facing more criminal charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury in February.

This month, Craig Nichols was charged with an additional count of wire fraud. Court records show it’s for a check worth nearly $75,000.

Nichols now has 34 total charges against him for fraud, theft and money laundering.

Court documents show his two construction companies billed the city hundreds of thousands of dollars for work that was either never performed or performed at inflated prices.

Nichols’ trial date is set for December.

The FBI investigation into city business is ongoing.

