Cumberland police working to identify armed robbery suspect

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – Detectives with the Cumberland Police Department are asking the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the crime occurred on Sunday at the Speedway convenience store at 965 N. German Church Rd.

The suspect is described as an African American male who is between 5’9” and 6’0” and weighs between 170 and 190 lbs. He was reportedly wearing a gray jacket, a blue undershirt, a black face mask, dark blue pants, black shoes and white gloves during the robbery.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or has information related to the incident is asked to contact detectives at 317-894-3525.