Vice President Pence announced as keynote speaker at annual Ten Point Coalition luncheon

Posted 11:06 am, July 24, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at the annual Ten Point Coalition luncheon on Friday, August 11.

The luncheon will take place at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown at 12 p.m.

“As a former Congressman and Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence supported public safety, community partnerships and the Ten Point organization for many years,” said Ten Point Founder, Rev. Charles Harrison. “We are honored that he has chosen to come back to Indiana to keynote our annual luncheon.”

Members of the public can attend the luncheon. Tickets cost anywhere between $250 and $25,000. You can purchase tickets here if you would like to attend.

The Ten Point Coalition was founded in 1999 to partner with the city in Indianapolis in the fight against violent crime.

